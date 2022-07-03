J. Sinner vs C. Alcaraz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 03.07.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
J. Sinner (10)
6
6
68
6
C. Alcaraz (5)
1
4
710
3
Jannik Sinner - Carlos Alcaraz
Players Overview
JannikSinner
Italy
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points3185
- Age20
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points4890
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
3
Sets won
1
4
Aces
9
5
Double faults
3
57%
First serve in
67%
74%
Win first serve
65%
66%
Win second serve
58%
68%
Net points won
54%
