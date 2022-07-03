J. Sinner vs C. Alcaraz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 03.07.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
J. Sinner (10)
J. Sinner (10)
6
6
68
6
C. Alcaraz (5)
C. Alcaraz (5)
1
4
710
3
Jannik Sinner - Carlos Alcaraz

Players Overview

Jannik-Sinner-headshot
JannikSinner
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking13
  • ATP points3185
  • Age20
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points4890
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

Jannik-Sinner-headshot
JannikSinner
Italy
Italy
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
3

Sets won

1
4
Aces
9
5
Double faults
3
57%
First serve in
67%
74%
Win first serve
65%
66%
Win second serve
58%
68%
Net points won
54%

