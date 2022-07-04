J. Kubler vs T. Fritz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 04.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
J. Kubler
T. Fritz (11)
04/07
Jason Kubler - Taylor Fritz
Players Overview
JasonKubler
Australia
- ATP ranking99
- ATP points580
- Age29
- Height-
- Weight-
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points3045
- Age24
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
