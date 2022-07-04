J. Kubler vs T. Fritz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 04.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
T. Fritz (11)
T. Fritz (11)
04/07
Jason Kubler - Taylor Fritz

Players Overview

Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking99
  • ATP points580
  • Age29
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points3045
  • Age24
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

