J. Thompson vs S. Tsitsipas | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 1
Completed
J. Thompson
2
3
5
S. Tsitsipas (4)
6
6
7
Jordan Thompson - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Players Overview
JordanThompson
Australia
- ATP ranking76
- ATP points750
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight73kg
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points5150
- Age23
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
3
5
Aces
5
2
Double faults
2
69%
First serve in
59%
60%
Win first serve
84%
45%
Win second serve
65%
63%
Net points won
63%
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150