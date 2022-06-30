J. Thompson vs S. Tsitsipas | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 1
Completed
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
2
3
5
S. Tsitsipas (4)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
6
6
7
Jordan Thompson - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Players Overview

Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking76
  • ATP points750
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight73kg
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points5150
  • Age23
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
0

Sets won

3
5
Aces
5
2
Double faults
2
69%
First serve in
59%
60%
Win first serve
84%
45%
Win second serve
65%
63%
Net points won
63%

