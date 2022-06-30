L. Broady vs D. Schwartzman | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 3
Completed
L. Broady
L. Broady
6
4
0
78
6
D. Schwartzman (12)
D. Schwartzman (12)
2
6
6
66
1
Advertisement
Ad

Liam Broady - Diego Schwartzman

Players Overview

Liam-Broady-headshot
LiamBroady
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking132
  • ATP points444
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking15
  • ATP points2325
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Liam-Broady-headshot
LiamBroady
Great Britain
Great Britain
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
3

Sets won

2
9
Aces
3
2
Double faults
6
70%
First serve in
61%
64%
Win first serve
64%
47%
Win second serve
60%
69%
Net points won
65%

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

A. De Minaur (19)
A. De Minaur (19)
5
77
3
J. Draper
J. Draper
7
60
0
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
J. Sock
J. Sock
Suspended
D. Novak
D. Novak
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
Suspended
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
4
4
6
3
R. Nadal (2)
R. Nadal (2)
6
6
4
6
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Liam Broady vs Diego Schwartzman

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Liam Broady and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.