L. Broady vs D. Schwartzman | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 3
Completed
L. Broady
6
4
0
78
6
D. Schwartzman (12)
2
6
6
66
1
Liam Broady - Diego Schwartzman
Players Overview
LiamBroady
Great Britain
- ATP ranking132
- ATP points444
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking15
- ATP points2325
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
3
Sets won
2
9
Aces
3
2
Double faults
6
70%
First serve in
61%
64%
Win first serve
64%
47%
Win second serve
60%
69%
Net points won
65%
