L. Sonego vs H. Gaston | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 14
Completed
L. Sonego (27)
L. Sonego (27)
77
6
6
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
64
4
4
Lorenzo Sonego - Hugo Gaston

Players Overview

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points980
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Hugo-Gaston-headshot
HugoGaston
France
France
  • ATP ranking66
  • ATP points863
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
Hugo-Gaston-headshot
HugoGaston
France
France
3

Sets won

0
6
Aces
2
0
Double faults
4
61%
First serve in
60%
77%
Win first serve
63%
62%
Win second serve
54%
64%
Net points won
66%

LIVE MATCH: Lorenzo Sonego vs Hugo Gaston

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Hugo Gaston live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

