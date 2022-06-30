L. Sonego vs H. Gaston | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 14
Completed
L. Sonego (27)
77
6
6
H. Gaston
64
4
4
Advertisement
Ad
Lorenzo Sonego - Hugo Gaston
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking54
- ATP points980
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
HugoGaston
France
- ATP ranking66
- ATP points863
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
3
Sets won
0
6
Aces
2
0
Double faults
4
61%
First serve in
60%
77%
Win first serve
63%
62%
Win second serve
54%
64%
Net points won
66%
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150