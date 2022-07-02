L. Sonego vs R. Nadal | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
L. Sonego (27)
R. Nadal (2)
02/07
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking54
- ATP points980
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
RafaelNadal
Spain
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points6525
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
