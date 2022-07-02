L. Sonego vs R. Nadal | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
L. Sonego (27)
L. Sonego (27)
R. Nadal (2)
R. Nadal (2)
02/07
Lorenzo Sonego - Rafael Nadal

Players Overview

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points980
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points6525
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg

Statistics

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

