M. McDonald vs R. Gasquet | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 17
Completed
M. McDonald
3
6
4
3
R. Gasquet
6
3
6
6
Mackenzie McDonald - Richard Gasquet
Players Overview
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- ATP ranking55
- ATP points971
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking69
- ATP points817
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
1
Sets won
3
10
Aces
4
8
Double faults
6
67%
First serve in
60%
73%
Win first serve
80%
45%
Win second serve
51%
60%
Net points won
77%
