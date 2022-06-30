M. McDonald vs R. Gasquet | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 17
Completed
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
3
6
4
3
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
6
3
6
6
Advertisement
Ad

Mackenzie McDonald - Richard Gasquet

Players Overview

Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking55
  • ATP points971
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking69
  • ATP points817
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
1

Sets won

3
10
Aces
4
8
Double faults
6
67%
First serve in
60%
73%
Win first serve
80%
45%
Win second serve
51%
60%
Net points won
77%

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

A. De Minaur (19)
A. De Minaur (19)
5
77
3
J. Draper
J. Draper
7
60
0
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
J. Sock
J. Sock
Suspended
D. Novak
D. Novak
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
Suspended
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
4
4
6
3
R. Nadal (2)
R. Nadal (2)
6
6
4
6
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Mackenzie McDonald vs Richard Gasquet

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Mackenzie McDonald and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.