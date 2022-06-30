M. Giron vs A. Molcan | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 16
Completed
M. Giron
3
2
4
A. Molcan
6
6
6
Marcos Giron - Alex Molcan
Players Overview
MarcosGiron
United States
- ATP ranking65
- ATP points866
- Age28
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points1006
- Age24
- Height1.78m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
0
Sets won
3
3
Aces
5
0
Double faults
1
56%
First serve in
71%
60%
Win first serve
77%
54%
Win second serve
56%
50%
Net points won
87%
