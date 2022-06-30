M. Giron vs A. Molcan | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 16
Completed
M. Giron
M. Giron
3
2
4
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
6
6
6
Marcos Giron - Alex Molcan

Players Overview

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking65
  • ATP points866
  • Age28
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg
Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • ATP ranking51
  • ATP points1006
  • Age24
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
0

Sets won

3
3
Aces
5
0
Double faults
1
56%
First serve in
71%
60%
Win first serve
77%
54%
Win second serve
56%
50%
Net points won
87%

