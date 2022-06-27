M. Berrettini vs C. Garín | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
M. Berrettini (8)
C. Garín
from 23:00
Matteo Berrettini - Cristian Garín
Players Overview
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking11
- ATP points3480
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
CristianGarín
Chile
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1055
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
