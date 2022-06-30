M. Cressy vs J. Sock | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 3
Suspended
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
4
4
0
J. Sock
J. Sock
6
6
0
Advertisement
Ad

Maxime Cressy - Jack Sock

Players Overview

Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking45
  • ATP points1047
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking103
  • ATP points557
  • Age29
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
United States
United States
0

Sets won

2
13
Aces
3
9
Double faults
4
55%
First serve in
60%
75%
Win first serve
84%
50%
Win second serve
60%
62%
Net points won
73%

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

A. De Minaur (19)
A. De Minaur (19)
5
77
3
J. Draper
J. Draper
7
60
0
D. Novak
D. Novak
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
Suspended
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
4
4
6
3
R. Nadal (2)
R. Nadal (2)
6
6
4
6
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
2
3
5
S. Tsitsipas (4)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
6
6
7
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Maxime Cressy and Jack Sock live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.