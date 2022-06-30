M. Cressy vs J. Sock | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 3
Suspended
M. Cressy
4
4
0
J. Sock
6
6
0
Advertisement
Ad
Maxime Cressy - Jack Sock
Players Overview
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking45
- ATP points1047
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
JackSock
United States
- ATP ranking103
- ATP points557
- Age29
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
13
Aces
3
9
Double faults
4
55%
First serve in
60%
75%
Win first serve
84%
50%
Win second serve
60%
62%
Net points won
73%
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150