N. Kyrgios vs S. Tsitsipas | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
N. Kyrgios
S. Tsitsipas (4)
02/07
Nick Kyrgios - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Players Overview
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1070
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points5150
- Age23
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150