N. Kyrgios vs S. Tsitsipas | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
N. Kyrgios
N. Kyrgios
S. Tsitsipas (4)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
02/07
Advertisement
Ad

Nick Kyrgios - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Players Overview

Nick-Kyrgios-headshot
NickKyrgios
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking40
  • ATP points1070
  • Age27
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points5150
  • Age23
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Nick-Kyrgios-headshot
NickKyrgios
Australia
Australia
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 3

C. Garín
C. Garín
J. Brooksby (29)
J. Brooksby (29)
02/07
J. Sock
J. Sock
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
02/07
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
T. Fritz (11)
T. Fritz (11)
02/07
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
02/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon men - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.