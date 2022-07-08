Wimbledon 2022 semi final live – Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie faces defending champion Novak Djokovic
N. Djokovic vs C. Norrie | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 08.07.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
N. Djokovic (1)
2
6
6
3
C. Norrie (9)
6
3
2
1
Advertisement
Ad
DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 6-2 3-1 NORRIE
It’s like a serving masterclass. Norrie just can’t create anything to cause any sort of concern on the top seed’s service games. The Brit’s big day is rapidly heading towards a sour conclusion.
DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 6-2 2-1 NORRIE
That is badly needed. Djokovic lets up slightly and Norrie remembers he’s a fighter. He comes through the love hold to get on the board but is going to need to find gears he didn’t know he had to stop Nole now.
DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 6-2 2-0 NORRIE
Too good and perhaps too easy if you are being critical of Cam.
Djokovic does not have to break sweat as he easily consolidates. He’s had no trouble at all on serve since that opening set.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 6-2 1-0 NORRIE
Oh dear. Norrie needs a strong start but he unravels following a double fault at 30-0. Djoker applies some heat from deuce but it’s the Brit’s tired-looking movement, shot selection and execution which is his undoing as he floats a timid forehand long.
Djokovic has the early break and you sense there isn’t long left in this match.
SET! – DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 6-2 NORRIE
One set away! The six-time champion is trampling all over British dreams and has his sights set on a blockbuster final with Kyrgios.
It’s another ruthlessly efficient hold to 15 and it's hard to make a case for any sort of turnaround from Norrie from here.
Image credit: Getty Images
DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 5-2 NORRIE
It’s quite possibly too little, too late but may be a bit of a boost for Set 4.
Norrie tracks down a drop shot to prod a winner down the line at 30-30 before avoiding the breadstick with a well-timed, clutch serve.
It’s merely delaying the inevitable. Djokovic will serve for the set with the cushion of that double-break lead.
DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 5-1 NORRIE
It’s a subdued Centre Court crowd. Djokovic is bossing this in emphatic fashion. He quickly backs up the double break and is one game from hitting the front.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 4-1 NORRIE
It’s the double break and Norrie is on the canvas right now.
Djokovic is completely dominant in the rallies and forces a tired forehand error into the net to earn another break point. Norrie can’t resist and floats a backhand a whisker long to leave his third-set hopes going up in smoke.
DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 3-1 NORRIE
Nole may not be appreciating the support of the crowd but he does look rather comfortable at this juncture. He maintains his advantage with another routine game to 15. Norrie simply must do more on his return game if he’s to stand any chance.
DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 2-1 NORRIE
Norrie finally finds some of that first-set form and bellows ‘Come on!’ after every winner. He nails a pair off the forehand and glides away a simple volley before a big serve sees him close out the game to 15.
The crowd respond. They must play their role if Cam is to make a fight of this from here.
DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 2-0 NORRIE
The defending champion has the momentum right now and even enjoys the blessing of the net when a tight forehand clips the tape and dribbles over.
In contrast, Norrie’s game is collapsing, He lashes a smash way off court to finish the game as Djoker easily consolidates to love.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 1-0 NORRIE
You simply cannot give Djokovic so many cheap points on your own serve and expect to get away with it.
Norrie produces some clutch moments to fend off a couple of break points but his forehand lets him down on multiple occasions, including the third break point when he completely balloons the ball into the crowd.
KYRGIOS AWAITS IN SUNDAY'S FINAL
John McEnroe has described Nick Kyrgios as "one of the smartest people I've ever seen" ahead of the Australian's first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon.
Of course, Kyrgios will meet the winner of Norrie v Djokovic.
'One of the smartest people I've ever seen' - McEnroe full of praise for 'professional' Kyrgios
TAKE A BOW, ALFIE!
SET! – DJOKOVIC 2-6 6-3 NORRIE
The Serbinator switches from human into clutch mode after a double fault and a poor drop shot heighten Norrie’s interest at 0-30. Djokovic retorts with some brilliant serving to earn a set point before outlasting his opponent in a backhand rally down the middle to level the match.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 2-6 5-3 NORRIE
It has been coming. Djokovic has threatened time and time again – and on this occasion he gets his reward.
Norrie helps him with a piece of pure charity at the net when he somehow guides a sitter of a volley way off court for 15-30.
The Brit then gets caught out by Djoker’s pick-up from a drop shot before lashing a forehand up the line long.
Novak will now serve for the set with new balls.
DJOKOVIC 2-6 4-3 NORRIE
Nole has been completely untroubled on serve in this set. He unloads a brilliant forehand winner up the line on his way to another comprehensive love hold.
DJOKOVIC 2-6 3-3 NORRIE
The crowd erupts as Djokovic loses a slice-off by drifting a shot just long to end the game in Norrie’s favour.
Cam got out of jail there as he fought off two break points, mainly due to misfires off his forehand, to dig out a very tough hold from deuce.