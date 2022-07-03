N. Djokovic vs T. Van Rijthoven | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 03.07.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
6
4
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
2
5
Novak Djokovic - Tim van Rijthoven

Statistics

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
Netherlands
1

Sets won

0
3
Aces
13
1
Double faults
4
72%
First serve in
60%
69%
Win first serve
73%
63%
Win second serve
40%
80%
Net points won
65%

Players Overview

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking3
  • ATP points6770
  • Age35
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking104
  • ATP points546
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight88kg

LIVE MATCH: Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven

Wimbledon men - 3 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Tim van Rijthoven live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 3 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

