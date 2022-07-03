N. Djokovic vs T. Van Rijthoven | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 03.07.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
N. Djokovic (1)
6
4
T. Van Rijthoven
2
5
Novak Djokovic - Tim van Rijthoven
Statistics
1
Sets won
0
3
Aces
13
1
Double faults
4
72%
First serve in
60%
69%
Win first serve
73%
63%
Win second serve
40%
80%
Net points won
65%
Players Overview
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking3
- ATP points6770
- Age35
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
- ATP ranking104
- ATP points546
- Age25
- Height1.88m
- Weight88kg
