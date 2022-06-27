P. Martínez vs A. Molcan | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
P. Martínez
A. Molcan
from 23:00
Players Overview
PedroMartínez
Spain
- ATP ranking50
- ATP points1010
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight70kg
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points1006
- Age24
- Height1.78m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
