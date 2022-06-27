P. Martínez vs A. Molcan | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
from 23:00
Pedro Martínez - Alex Molcan

Players Overview

Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking50
  • ATP points1010
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight70kg
Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • ATP ranking51
  • ATP points1006
  • Age24
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Pedro Martínez vs Alex Molcan

Wimbledon men - 27 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Pedro Martínez and Alex Molcan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today's top tennis players.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.