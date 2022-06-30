R. Berankis vs R. Nadal | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
4
4
6
3
R. Nadal (2)
R. Nadal (2)
6
6
4
6
Ricardas Berankis - Rafael Nadal

Players Overview

Ricardas-Berankis-headshot
RicardasBerankis
Lithuania
Lithuania
  • ATP ranking106
  • ATP points545
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight70kg
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points6525
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg

Statistics

Ricardas-Berankis-headshot
RicardasBerankis
Lithuania
Lithuania
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
1

Sets won

3
3
Aces
13
3
Double faults
4
66%
First serve in
66%
68%
Win first serve
72%
47%
Win second serve
61%
73%
Net points won
50%

