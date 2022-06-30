R. Berankis vs R. Nadal | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
R. Berankis
4
4
6
3
R. Nadal (2)
6
6
4
6
Ricardas Berankis - Rafael Nadal
Players Overview
RicardasBerankis
Lithuania
- ATP ranking106
- ATP points545
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight70kg
RafaelNadal
Spain
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points6525
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
Statistics
1
Sets won
3
3
Aces
13
3
Double faults
4
66%
First serve in
66%
68%
Win first serve
72%
47%
Win second serve
61%
73%
Net points won
50%
