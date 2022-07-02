R. Gasquet vs B. van de Zandschulp | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
02/07
Richard Gasquet - Botic van de Zandschulp

Players Overview

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking69
  • ATP points817
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1518
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg

Statistics

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Richard Gasquet vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Wimbledon men - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Richard Gasquet and Botic van de Zandschulp live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

