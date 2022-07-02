R. Gasquet vs B. van de Zandschulp | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
R. Gasquet
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
02/07
Richard Gasquet - Botic van de Zandschulp
Players Overview
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking69
- ATP points817
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1518
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
