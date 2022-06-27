R. Carballés vs J. Thompson | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
R. Carballés
J. Thompson
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Roberto Carballés - Jordan Thompson
Players Overview
RobertoCarballés
Spain
- ATP ranking87
- ATP points663
- Age29
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
JordanThompson
Australia
- ATP ranking76
- ATP points750
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad