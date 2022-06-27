R. Carballés vs J. Thompson | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
R. Carballés
R. Carballés
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
from 23:00
Roberto Carballés - Jordan Thompson

Players Overview

Roberto-Carballés-headshot
RobertoCarballés
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking87
  • ATP points663
  • Age29
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking76
  • ATP points750
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Roberto-Carballés-headshot
RobertoCarballés
Spain
Spain
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Roberto Carballés vs Jordan Thompson

Wimbledon men - 27 June 2022

