M. Kukushkin vs J. Brooksby | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
M. Kukushkin (Q)
J. Brooksby (29)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MikhailKukushkin
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking164
- ATP points334
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1187
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0