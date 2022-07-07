Nick Kyrgios - Rafael Nadal
N. Kyrgios vs R. Nadal | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 07.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
N. Kyrgios
R. Nadal (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1070
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
RafaelNadal
Spain
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points6525
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
