N. Basilashvili vs T. Van Rijthoven | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
N. Basilashvili (22)
N. Basilashvili (22)
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
from 23:00
Nikoloz Basilashvili - Tim van Rijthoven

Players Overview

Nikoloz-Basilashvili-headshot
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgia
Georgia
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1473
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking104
  • ATP points546
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Nikoloz-Basilashvili-headshot
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgia
Georgia
Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
Netherlands
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

