N. Basilashvili vs T. Van Rijthoven | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
N. Basilashvili (22)
T. Van Rijthoven
from 23:00
Players Overview
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgia
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1473
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
- ATP ranking104
- ATP points546
- Age25
- Height1.88m
- Weight88kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
