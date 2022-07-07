Novak Djokovic - Cameron Norrie
N. Djokovic vs C. Norrie | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 07.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
C. Norrie (9)
from 23:00
Players Overview
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking3
- ATP points6770
- Age35
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking12
- ATP points3200
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
