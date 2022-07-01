N. Djokovic vs M. Kecmanovic | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
M. Kecmanovic (25)
M. Kecmanovic (25)
01/07
Novak Djokovic - Miomir Kecmanovic

Players Overview

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking3
  • ATP points6770
  • Age35
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking30
  • ATP points1306
  • Age22
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Wimbledon men - 1 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 1 July 2022.

