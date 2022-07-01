N. Djokovic vs M. Kecmanovic | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
M. Kecmanovic (25)
01/07
Advertisement
Ad
Novak Djokovic - Miomir Kecmanovic
Players Overview
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking3
- ATP points6770
- Age35
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking30
- ATP points1306
- Age22
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150