Novak Djokovic - Nick Kyrgios
N. Djokovic vs N. Kyrgios | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Final | 09.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Kyrgios
from 23:00
Players Overview
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking3
- ATP points6770
- Age35
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1070
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
