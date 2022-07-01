O. Otte vs C. Alcaraz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
O. Otte (32)
C. Alcaraz (5)
01/07
Oscar Otte - Carlos Alcaraz
Players Overview
OscarOtte
Germany
- ATP ranking36
- ATP points1155
- Age28
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points4890
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
