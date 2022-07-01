O. Otte vs C. Alcaraz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
O. Otte (32)
O. Otte (32)
C. Alcaraz (5)
C. Alcaraz (5)
01/07
Oscar Otte - Carlos Alcaraz

Players Overview

Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking36
  • ATP points1155
  • Age28
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points4890
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Germany
Germany
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

