S. Kozlov vs D. Schwartzman | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
S. Kozlov (LL)
S. Kozlov (LL)
D. Schwartzman (12)
D. Schwartzman (12)
from 23:00
Stefan Kozlov - Diego Schwartzman

Players Overview

Stefan-Kozlov-headshot
StefanKozlov
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking107
  • ATP points543
  • Age24
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight79kg
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking15
  • ATP points2325
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Stefan Kozlov vs Diego Schwartzman

Wimbledon men - 27 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Stefan Kozlov and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

