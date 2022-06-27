S. Kozlov vs D. Schwartzman | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
S. Kozlov (LL)
D. Schwartzman (12)
from 23:00
Stefan Kozlov - Diego Schwartzman
Players Overview
StefanKozlov
United States
- ATP ranking107
- ATP points543
- Age24
- Height1.83m
- Weight79kg
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking15
- ATP points2325
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0