U. Humbert vs D. Goffin | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Ugo Humbert - David Goffin

Players Overview

Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
France
France
  • ATP ranking112
  • ATP points521
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points930
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
France
France
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 3

N. Basilashvili (22)
N. Basilashvili (22)
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
from 23:00
J. Sinner (10)
J. Sinner (10)
J. Isner (20)
J. Isner (20)
from 23:00
F. Tiafoe (23)
F. Tiafoe (23)
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
from 23:00
T. Paul (30)
T. Paul (30)
J. Veselý
J. Veselý
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Ugo Humbert vs David Goffin

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Ugo Humbert and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.