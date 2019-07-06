Murray, playing in his first Grand Slam since undergoing hip surgery after the Australian Open, lost earlier in the men's doubles, where he was playing alongside Pierre Hugues-Herbert.

However, he now has a last-16 encounter in the mixed draw to look forward to after he and Williams beat their opponents in just over an hour on Centre Court.

Murray and Williams broke in the first game of the match to a rapturous reception and cruised through the first set, which they could have wrapped up sooner had they taken advantage of multiple set points at 3-5 before serving it out themselves.

In the second set, they raced into a 4-0 lead and when Murray hit a return winner off the Guarachi serve, the win was confirmed.

"I obviously lost in the men's doubles so all my energy is on this. It was a good start, we returned good and both of us served well," Murray told the BBC after the match.

When asked which player was the boss, Williams responded: "Well we are a team, there is no I in team.

Murray added: "We are both the youngest siblings so we are used to being bossed. We're both taking it in turns I guess."

After playing two matches in a day, he reassured fans that he is feeling okay.

"My back was a bit stiff after the doubles and the hip is fine."