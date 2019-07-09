Murray and Williams were playing in just their second match as a pair after having comfortably defeated Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi in their first clash.

As with the first match it took a little while for the all-star duo to get going but when they did the results were sensational.

Murray, and in particular Williams, played some fantastic tennis, bringing all of the skills that has made them such formidable singles players.

Williams in particular looked a class above, at one stage sending back a sensational winner return to a serve clocked at 138mph.

Martin and Atawo played well and had some moments of their own, notably digging deep to hold service in the tenth game but they struggled as the match move into the second set.

Murray and Williams found an early break and didn’t let off from that point onwards as Centre Court erupted when Murray served out for the win.

They face a tricky challenge next up as they face top seeds Bruno Soares, men’s doubles partner of Andy’s brother Jamie, and Nicole Melichar.

Murray and Williams will be thrilled with their performance, with the pair looking far more fluid compared to their opening match.