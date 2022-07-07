Rafael Nadal has reportedly had to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final clash with Nick Kyrgios due to the abdominal tear he suffered on Wednesday.

Nadal practised at the All England Club on Thursday ahead of the last-four clash with the Australian, but he has now called a press conference for the evening.

According to reports, the legendary Spaniard has been forced to withdraw from the tournament ahead of the semi-final. As a result, Kyrgios will receive a walkover into the final.

It has been reported in the Spanish press that medical tests revealed he suffered a seven-millimetre tear in one of his abdominal muscles during the quarter-final against Fritz. According to Cadena Ser, Nadal appeared at the All England Tennis Club at 2pm on Thursday, and minutes later, he began training to prepare for the semi-final.

The Spaniard somehow managed to continue his quest to secure a historic Calendar Slam in 2022 after he roared back to beat Fritz in a marathon quarter-final . It took all of Nadal's famous mental strength and physical resilience to come through the encounter with a scoreline of 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 to reach the semi-finals.

But while he managed to pull through the match with Fritz, he has clearly come to the decision that he will not be able to compete at a sufficient level against Kyrgios on Friday.

Eurosport's Mats Wilander said he was "completely amazed" that he even managed to come through his quarter-final given the severity of the abdominal tear he suffered.

"Nadal is very talented tactically. I think he knew that he could still beat Taylor Fritz despite the injury, even if he’s not 100 per cent physically," Wilander said.

"But at the same time, not being 100 per cent physically means you can hit the ball better because you are more relaxed and it’s clearer to you about how you need to play: you can’t hit hard first serves, so have to put it in play, and then work the point from there.

"I’m completely amazed because I thought he was going to retire towards the end of the first set. He somehow won the second, and then it seemed like he was getting better.

"The most important part is that it didn’t affect his running. That’s the biggest difference when you’re injured: if you can’t run, it’s difficult to finish the match. But you can’t just serve, hit a two-handed backhand or a top-spin forehand.

"Should he have been good enough to win it? No, I don’t think so. Taylor Fritz, I’m not sure how he feels."

