Tennis

Wimbledon tennis 2021 - Day 10 highlights: Ash Barty and Karolina Pliskova navigate semi-final ties

Highlights from day ten of The Wimbledon Championships as Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova beat Angelique Kerber and Aryna Sabalenka respectively set up final showdown at the All-England Tennis club this Saturday. Both ladies will be gunning for their first ever title at London's famous grass court event.

00:02:43, 22 minutes ago