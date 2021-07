Tennis

Wimbledon tennis 2021 - Roger Federer sets up Cam Norrie showdown as Ash Barty shows her resolve

Roger Federer, Cam Norrie and Ash Barty were all in action on Thursday at SW19. Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:22, 13 minutes ago