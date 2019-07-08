The Australian - champion at the French Open and at Birmingham in the lead-up to Wimbledon, had won the first set against the American, who produced a stunning comeback to book her spot in the quarter-finals.

She is the first into the last eight at this year's championships courtesy of a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.

Barty raced into a 4-1 lead in next to no time in the first set and though she let her break split, she was able to effectively attack the Riske serve to seal the set.

That proved to be the last time the American was challenged on serve. The World No.55 broke Barty twice in the second set to level up the match, and then made her decisive move in the third before serving it out to 30.

It is the American's second Top 10 win of the summer, having already defeated Kiki Bertens on the grass courts of Rosmalen in the run-up to Wimbledon.

"I'm so excited. I'm so proud of myself for the way I handled today's match and all previous matches. I've been ready to battle every day that I go out there and that's really shown in all my matches.

"I couldn't begin to say what it means to me. To have overcome the matches the way I have is what I'm most excited about. Getting to the quarter-finals is amazing but what's most exciting for me is the way I've been fighting.

"I haven't been starting out fantastic in all my matches. I had confidence that if I could keep my service game I could get looks on her serve.

"The grass definitely brings out the best in me. Hopefully it will rub off and happen in other places too. I think my game is just well-suited to it.

"I love being at Wimbledon. Today I told my fiance, 'I don't want Wimbledon to end'."

Riske will face either Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round.