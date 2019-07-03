Getty Images
Halep sees off Burzarnescu to continue Wimbledon run
Simona Halep was forced to dig deep to see off fellow Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in three sets and reach the third round of Wimbledon.
The former Roland Garros champion appeared to be in complete control when she raced into a 2-0 lead after claiming the first set 6-3.
However, it was then that the underdog began to turn it on, rattling off four straight games before eventually closing out the second set 6-4.
Halep again took the impetus in the decider but lost her break of serve at 3-1.
She then stepped it up a gear and rattled off four straight games to seal the win with a wonderful forehand pass.
Halep's victory set up a mouth watering third-round tie with fellow former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka.
More to follow...
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react