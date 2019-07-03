Halep sees off Burzarnescu to continue Wimbledon run

The former Roland Garros champion appeared to be in complete control when she raced into a 2-0 lead after claiming the first set 6-3.

However, it was then that the underdog began to turn it on, rattling off four straight games before eventually closing out the second set 6-4.

Halep again took the impetus in the decider but lost her break of serve at 3-1.

She then stepped it up a gear and rattled off four straight games to seal the win with a wonderful forehand pass.

Halep's victory set up a mouth watering third-round tie with fellow former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka.

More to follow...