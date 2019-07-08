The match was one game away from going to a final-set tie-break, which would have been the first ever at Wimbledon, but Muchova broke at the death to deny Pliskova a first quarter-final at SW19.

Pliskova had been serving for the match at 5-4 and 11-10, but ultimately lost 4-6 7-5 13-11 after three hours and 17 minutes as Muchova edged into her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final, where she will play Elina Svitolina.

Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

In the penultimate game of the first set, Pliskova took advantage of her first break point since the two players exchanged breaks in the opening two games of the match.

Muchova had a chance to serve for the second set after going 5-3 but the former World No.1 rescued the situation, only to be broken when serving to force a tiebreak.

Pliskova had the chance to serve for the match at 5-4 in the decider but Muchova converted her fourth break point of the game, and an almighty tussle ensued as the match edged towards a history-making tie-break.

Pliskova broke to move within a game of victory at 11-10, only for Muchova to hit back and win three straight games to reach the last eight.