Svitolina reaches her first-ever Wimbledon quarter-final

The Ukrainian had only reached the second week at SW19 on one previous question but has now reached the last eight of two separate majors in the same year for the first time thanks to a 6-4, 6-2 win.

The first set was an affair of attrition, with both players being locked in long service games until Svitolina took a more aggressive approach, coming forward and rattling off three straight games to take the first set.

After Martic was broken in the first game of the second set, she received lengthy medical treatment and Svitolina sprinted out into a 4-0 lead.

Though the Croat was able to avoid the bagel, she the contest was effectively over and Svitolina will play either Karolina Pliskova or Karolina Muchova in the next round.

Another player looking forward to her first Wimbledon quarter-final is Zhang Shuai, who saw off exciting youngster Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

More to follow...