Gauff was born in 2004 - some four years after Venus Williams, her first-round scalp, won her first title on the grass of SW19.

And on Wednesday she defeated another of the four players who reached the semi-finals in 2017 in the form of Magdalena Rybarikova.

Her victory over Venus on Monday was 6-4, 6-4 and her second round triumph was even more comprehensive as she beat the Slovakian 6-3, 6-3 to reach the round of 32.

Gauff insists that she will not be intimidated by the former Australian Open champion's pedigree.

"I think I played well, especially on the pressure points. She was serving amazing so it was hard to return sometimes," she told the BBC. "There's so much going on. I'm still shocked that I'm even here.

"I think I can beat anyone who's across the court. If I don't think I can win the match then I won't even step on the court."