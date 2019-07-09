Williams twice trailed in the first set but after falling 4-3 behind, she lost just four more points as she rattled off three straight games to move ahead.

The second was a tighter affair but it was Riske who made the great inroads on serve, breaking in the penultimate game before serving it out to love.

Serena's hopes appeared to be fading when she fell a break down in the first game of the decider but she soon motored into a 3-1 lead.

The veteran was pegged back but broke again at 5-3 after producing a late burst and served it out to reach the last four.

"It was really satisfying. I wouldn't have won that match a couple of weeks ago.

"Every match here has counted. Alison has beaten so many great players. She was so close to the win.

"I was really pumped - it was for a place in semis at Wimbledon. It's been a long arduous road. I lost my serve a few times and lost it at 40-15 up.

"The big-game experience really counted. She was playing her heart out and had nothing to lose, and neither did I. I must get better though."

Serena is back on Centre Court later on Tuesday for her mixed doubles tie with Andy Murray and revealed which of the two portmanteaux she prefers for their new partnership.

"I'm so pumped. Mu-rena is the name I'm going for. There's also Ser-Andy."