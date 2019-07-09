Serena back in Wimbledon semi-finals after seeing off Riske

Williams twice trailed in the first set but after falling 4-3 behind, she lost just four more points as she rattled off three straight games to move ahead.

The second was a tighter affair but it was Riske who made the great inroads on serve, breaking in the penultimate game before serving it out to love.

Serena's hopes appeared to be fading when she fell a break down in the first game of the decider but she soon motored into a 3-1 lead.

The veteran was pegged back but broke again at 5-3 after producing a late burst and served it out to reach the last four.