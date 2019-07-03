Wozniacki gains revenge over Kudermetova

The Dane suffered a shock exit in the first round of Roland Garros at the hands of the Slovakian youngster this year but did not suffer a repeat this time out.

The first set was a decidedly tight affair, with neither player managing to break serve, with Wozniacki claiming the tie break by seven points to five.

She broke early at the start of the second to get full control of the match and though she missed chances to extend her advantage, she was able to serve it out with ease.

