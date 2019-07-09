Eighth seed Svitolina has enjoyed a fantastic Wimbledon thus far and is one of the players looking to take advantage of some of the shocks that have been occurring elsewhere in the draw.

She had to fight though against a determined Muchova, who is one of the rising stars on the tour.

The Czech was broken in the first game of the match but responded perfectly as she broke and served immediately to move into the lead.

Another break put her 4-1 up before Svitolina dug in and broke twice including an epic 11th game to set up a fantastic finish to the set.

It was the Ukrainian who took it but Muchova wasn’t done, breaking early in the second to move 2-0 up.

However at this stage Muchova was starting to struggle and Svitolina took advantage, securing three breaks in a row to take control.

It was an advantage she took despite a late fightback from her opponent and she now moves into a slam semi-final for the first time in her career, she is the first Ukrainian women to ever reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

"It feels amazing. It is the first semi-final for me, and I actually didn’t expect it to happen here.” Svitolina said afterwards

“It is exciting and I am looking forward to it already.

"I had to fight for every point, take my chances, and just try to get the extra ball over the net."

She will face seventh seed Simona Halep for a place in the final.