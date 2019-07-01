Getty Images
Halep edges tight match with Sasnovich
Simona Halep edged a tight match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich to reach the second round at Wimbledon.
The Romanian No 7 seed got off to a flying start, breaking the Belarussian in the first game, which proved enough for her to take the first set 6-4.
However, there were five breaks of serve in the second set, which resulted in the world No 36 having a point to take the encounter to a third set.
But Halep saved the break before breaking herself at 5-5 and then clinching the match in the next game.
Halep will now face either Mihaela Buzarnescu or Jessica Pegula in the next round.
