Kontaveit ends Watson hopes in second round
Anett Kontaveit ended the hopes of Britain’s Heather Watson with a 7-5 6-1 victory in the second round at Wimbledon.
The Estonian got off to a shaky start, losing her serve in the first game. However, she recovered her composure to break her opponent three times to clinch the set.
Two further breaks were enough to then see her win the match with a 27-minute second set, to ensure a third-round clash with Karolina Muchova.
More to follow…
