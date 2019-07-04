The 19th ranked Briton impressed in the first set in her victory over her Czech rival.

A 6-3 scoreline reflected her dominance and while her opponent raised her game for the second set, it was not enough to stop Konta reaching the third round.

Konta is aiming to better her 2017 performance at Wimbledon when she was a defeated semi-finalist.