Konta got off to a blistering start and quickly found herself 4-1 up in front of a raucous Centre Court.

However her lead evaporated as quickly as it built up, with the Brit completely falling to pieces and making a number of unforced errors.

Her drop in form coincided with an improvement from Strycova but even the experienced Czech would admit that her victory in the first set came a little bit out of the blue.

There was no mistaking the dominant player in the second set however as the 33-year-old Strycova, ranked 54 in the world, completely blew her opponent away.

For Konta this represents another bitter defeat to take in front of the Wimbledon crowd as she fails to make it into the semi-final, another example of her cracking under pressure.

Strycova will face Serena Williams in the semi-final.