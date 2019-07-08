Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The British No 1 goes on to face the unseeded Barbora Strycova in the last eight on Tuesday as she targets a second-straight Grand Slam semi-final.

Out on Centre Court there was little to choose between the duo, and it was not until the ninth game when 19th seed Konta brought up and then squandered two break points.

The 28-year-old was made to pay for those missed opportunities in the following game, as Kvitova converted her first break point to ultimately take the set.

Konta recovered in style in the second set, breaking immediately before surviving seven deuces in a gruelling second game in which she saved two break points.

After racing to a 4-0 lead, Konta called for the medic at 5-2 up after missing out on a set point on Kvitova’s serve, but the attention to her left ankle – which was heavily strapped – did little to shake her focus as she soon forced a decider.

Konta took control of the final set to race 5-1 ahead against Kvitova, who was enjoying her best run in London since winning in 2014.

And though Konta was unable to serve it out at the first time of asking, with Kvitova valiantly breaking, she made no mistake the second time around to book her place in the last eight.