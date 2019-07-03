Getty Images

Pliskova breezes past Puig into third round

By Daniel Harris

4 hours agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Karolina Pliskova made short work of Monica Puig to progress to the third round of Wimbledon.

The Czech, who won the Eastbourne without dropping a set in the build up to the tournament at SW19, breezed through the first set in just 20 minutes to complete a bagel.

The Puerto Rican put up more of a defence in the second, only to lose it 6-4.

Pliskova will now face Su-Wei Hsieh.

More to follow…

