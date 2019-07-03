Getty Images
Pliskova breezes past Puig into third round
Karolina Pliskova made short work of Monica Puig to progress to the third round of Wimbledon.
The Czech, who won the Eastbourne without dropping a set in the build up to the tournament at SW19, breezed through the first set in just 20 minutes to complete a bagel.
The Puerto Rican put up more of a defence in the second, only to lose it 6-4.
Pliskova will now face Su-Wei Hsieh.
More to follow…
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react