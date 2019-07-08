Williams, who has avoided a clash with the World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who lost to Alison Riske earlier on Monday, saw off the Spaniard, 6-2, 6-2.

The veteran broke Suarez Navarro in the opening game of the match, adding another in the fifth as she cruised through the first set.

In the second, she quickly raced into a 3-0 lead and although Suarez Navarro was able to save some face by winning a couple of games, Williams advances to face fellow American Riske.

"I always get excited, I'm a really pumped player, of course I still want it or I wouldn't be here.

"I've had more matches this week than the past five months. Yikes. But it's definitely good and I know I can play and now I am feeling better physically, it's almost a feeling of relief more than anything.

" Finally I can play tennis. "

Williams also said her decision to play mixed doubles with home favourite Sir Andy Murray is also paying dividends.

"I really need the matches and what better person to play with at Wimbledon than Andy Murray. It's good, I'm really excited."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is also hoping to avoid another shock defeat to a fellow American after being eliminated from Roland Garros by Sofia Kenin.

"Last time I faced a fellow American I lost so I want to do well this time. She's great on grass and just took out the world number one, I watched that and I'll be ready."