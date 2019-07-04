Williams, who had been limited to seven matches since the Australian Open in January because of injuries, fought off 31-year-old Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2 7-5 to progress.

The American, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown, could face another potentially tricky test against an opponent at the other end of the age spectrum.

"I think right now I have to have every match count, like 10 matches, because I haven't had a ton of matches this year," Williams told reporters.

"I learned a lot from that match, just going to keep the momentum going... to try to keep the edge... was important."

Juvan, a singles and doubles gold medallist at last year's Youth Olympic Games, will take inspiration from fellow teenager Cori Gauff who stunned Williams's sister Venus in the opening round before beating Magdalena Rybarikova on Wednesday.