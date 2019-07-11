Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, Williams moved within one match of levelling Margaret Court's total after beating the unseeded Strycova 6-1 6-2.

To do so, the seven-time Wimbledon champion must overcome seventh seed Halep, who beat EIina Svitolina in straight sets earlier on Thursday to reach her first final at the All England Club.

A day after departing the mixed doubles alongside Andy Murray, Williams’ sole focus was on reaching a 32nd Grand Slam singles final.

Strycova meanwhile headed into the encounter as the oldest first-time Grand Slam singles semi-finalist at 33, having knocked out four seeded players en route to the last four, including Kiki Bertens and Johanna Konta.

But the Czech simply had no answer to Williams’ power and prowess, with the American breaking twice and hitting 16 winners to wrap the first set up in 27 minutes.

Strycova gave a better account of herself in the second set, but could not make an impact on Williams’ serve, and fell a break down in the fifth game.

Williams broke again and ultimately reeled off five games in a row to power into Saturday’s final.