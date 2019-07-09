Halep fought back from 4-1 down in the opening set to level at 4-4, before the 27-year-old took her Chinese opponent Zhang to a tie-break which the Romanian won 7-4.

The second set was a more straightforward affair for the seventh seed Halep, winning ten points in a row on her serve to break into a 4-1 lead, before taking the set 6-1.

She will now play in a Wimbledon semi-final for just the second time in her career and will play either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals.

"I fought hard in the first set, even though I was down 4-1," she told the BBC. "I knew she was going to hit with a lot of power, but I knew today I had to be as strong as possible.

"I have energy. I feel fresh. I feel confident when I step on the court. I play my best tennis on grass courts."

Zhang is ranked 50th and has reached the quarter-finals in only one Grand Slam event - the 2016 Australian Open.

Zhang had never won a match in five career main draw appearances at Wimbledon until this year, beating 14th seed Caroline Wozniacki and 23rd seed Caroline Garcia en route to the quarter-finals.